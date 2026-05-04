Reisterstown woman found dead day after being reported missing

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A missing Reisterstown woman has been found dead.

Marcia Ellwood, 60, was reported missing on May 2.

According to family, Ellwood was last seen leaving her home near Fox View Court on May 1 headed for work in Pikesville.

She never arrived, and no one heard from her again.

Shortly after issuing a missing persons bulletin, Baltimore County Police said they located Ellwooed deceased on nearby Falling Spring Court.

At this time no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not, however, revealed an official cause of death.