Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Reisterstown woman found dead day after being reported missing

Marcia Ellwood
Shared by Baltimore County Police
Marcia Ellwood, 60, was reported missing on May 2 and found deceased on May 3 in Reisterstown.
Marcia Ellwood
Posted
and last updated

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A missing Reisterstown woman has been found dead.

Marcia Ellwood, 60, was reported missing on May 2.

According to family, Ellwood was last seen leaving her home near Fox View Court on May 1 headed for work in Pikesville.

She never arrived, and no one heard from her again.

Shortly after issuing a missing persons bulletin, Baltimore County Police said they located Ellwooed deceased on nearby Falling Spring Court.

At this time no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not, however, revealed an official cause of death.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR