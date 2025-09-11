Man accused of murdering two in Owings Mills found not competent to stand trial

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Kevin Hyun Ahn, the Pennsylvania man accused of murdering two people in Owings Mills before dropping his mother's body off at his estranged sister's home, has been found not competent to stand trial, officials told WMAR Thursday.

Per a Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson, Kevin, 31, is expected to undergo further mental evaluations at the Maryland Department of Health prior to his next scheduled hearing.

Charging documents say Kevin allegedly strangled his mother, Hyun Ahn, and drove to his sister's home with her body lying on the rear floorboard of the SUV with ligature marks on her neck.

On the vehicle, a note written by Kevin read: "Alice, Mom is in car. I'm sorry please give her a funeral. My brain is fried. My Mom lied, she gave me some fake money from the N.A. So did my employers. I lost my mind, forgive me. Please call my sister."

After learning Hyun Ahn's address, police conducted a welfare check at her home in the 100 block of Oliver Heights in Owings Mills and found two people dead in the kitchen.

The first victim, identified as Yong Kim, 70, was found seated on the floor in front of a refrigerator with a brown leather belt wrapped around his neck. The second victim, identified as Sun Tok Lim, 83, was also seated on the floor, but in front of a separate refrigerator with a green designer belt wrapped around her neck, with no signs of a struggle.

Police later learned that Hyun Ahn and Sun Lim lived together and Yong Kim, who was Sun Lim's ex-husband, would come by to fix appliances throughout the house, although he lived in a separate home in Randallstown.

After processing the scene, investigators found that both victims had been staged to make the cause of death look like suicide by hanging, but the positioning of both bodies and the placement of the belts around the victims' necks contradicted that cause.

Charging documents say Kevin allegedly strangled both Kim and Lim and tried to break into a safe belonging to Kim before taking Lim's wallet and fleeing the scene.

Officers also noted that Kevin allegedly strangled his own mother with her necklace and placed her in the back of her vehicle where he used clothes to hide her body. He then drove to his sister's house in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he tried to confess to the murder of his mother with a handwritten note.

Hyun Ahn's murder is being investigated by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Kevin's next scheduled hearing in Baltimore County is set for January 8.