Man accused of murdering 83-year-old, 69-year-old in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man is in police custody after two older adults were murdered in Baltimore County.

Kevin Ahn, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 83-year-old Sun Lim and 69-year-old Im Kim.

On March 24, both Lim and Kim were found dead in the 100 block of Oliver Heights Road.

Ahn was arrested by Northern Lancaster Regional Police in Pennsylvania later that day.

Detectives with Baltimore County Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Ahn into custody.

He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.