An alleged murderer's chilling message: 'Alice, Mom is in the car. I'm sorry please give her a funeral'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Pennsylvania man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of three older adults in Owings Mills, Maryland and Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Hyun Ahn, 31, was apprehended by officers with the Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department, who noted that he was wearing a white t-shirt with a damaged collar that had been torn with stains of what appeared to be blood and scratch marks on his neck and arms.

It all began on March 24, 2025, when officers responded to the 100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim, Pennsylvania for reports of a suspicious condition.

An unidentified female approached police and told them that her estranged brother, who was later identified as Ahn, was outside of her home "acting unusual and speaking gibberish."

She added that Ahn was standing next to her mother's white Toyota RAV-4 SUV. The mother was later identified as Hyun Ahn, who lived in the Owings Mills area.

According to charging documents, Ahn placed a hand-written note along the dashboard of the RAV-4 that said, "Alice, Mom is in car. I'm sorry please give her a funeral. My brain is fried. My Mom lied, she gave me some fake money from the N.A. So did my employers. I lost my mind, forgive me. Please call my sister."

Ahn then fled the scene in the vehicle, before eventually returning 30 minutes later.

The unidentified female called 911 after discovering what appeared to be a human leg in the back of the vehicle covered in piles of clothing.

Ahn tried to flee again, this time on foot, but was arrested by patrol officers.

Police executed a search warrant on the RAV-4 and found the mother dead lying on the rear floorboard of the vehicle with ligature marks to her neck.

Officers also found a broken chain link necklace that matched the ligature marks on Hyun Ahn's neck, a key fob for an unknown Jeep model of vehicle, a receipt from various stores in the Owings Mills , Maryland and Parkesburg, Pennsylvania for a rubber hose, duct tape a gas can, and a Gamin GPS, and an empty pack of Newport cigarettes.

The unidentified female told police that her mother was living with an elderly woman in the 100 block of Oliver Heights Road in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County Police officers arrived at the home on Oliver Heights in an attempt to conduct a welfare check but received no answer at the door, but noted that two vehicles were parked out front.

Officers then forcibly gained entry to the home and found two people dead in the kitchen.

The first victim, identified as Yong Kim, 70, was found seated on the floor in front of a refrigerator with a brown leather belt wrapped around his neck.

Police noted that multiple framed photographs were knocked off the wall and shattered along the kitchen floor, along with damage to some dishes inside of a China cabinet, indicating signs of struggle.

The second victim, identified as Sun Tok Lim, 83, was also seated on the floor, but in front of a separate refrigerator with a green designer belt wrapped around her neck, with no signs of a struggle.

After processing the scene, investigators found that both victims had been staged to make the cause of death look like suicide by hanging, but the positioning of both bodies and the placement of the belts around the victims neck contradicted that cause.

An autopsy revealed both victims died of asphyxiation and the manner of their deaths were ruled homicides.

The power was out in the residence and it seemed that someone attempted to break into a large black safe that was upstairs. Detectives also found a lightly used Newport cigarette near the bodies, along with another cigarette near the back door to the basement.

Detectives spoke with some relatives who said that Hyun Ahn and Sun Lim lived together and Yong Kim, who was Sun Lim's ex-husband, would come by to fix appliances throughout the house, although he lived in a separate home in Randallstown.

Per the charging documents, police were able to determine that Ahn strangled both Yong Kim and Sun Tok Lim inside of a home on Oliver Heights Road in Owings Mills and tried to break into a safe belonging to Lim before taking Kim's wallet.

It was also noted that, at an unknown time, Ahn strangled his own mother with her necklace and placed her in the back of her vehicle where he used clothes to hide her body. He then drove to his sister's house in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he tried to confess to the murder of his mother with a handwritten note.

Ahn is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Hyun Ahn's murder is being investigated by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.