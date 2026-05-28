Man accused of driving U-Haul into multiple businesses to steal ATMs during crime spree

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Charging documents are giving us new details about the man accused of a string of burglaries across Baltimore County.

Robert Hodges, 24, has been arrested and charged with burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and other firearm-related offenses.

Charging documents say the first incident happened May 25, when a woman reported a burglary on Prestwood Road in Catonsville.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Hodges, drove a U-Haul truck into her driveway. Police say Hodges allegedly tried to gain access to the victim's home but was unsuccessful.

Charging documents say due to poor camera quality, they were unable to retrieve a license plate from the truck.

RELATED: String of Baltimore County burglaries leads to arrest after ATM theft

About three hours later, officers responded to another burglary in the Catonsville area. This time, the suspect gained access to the home, but no items were taken.

Surveillance video showed the U-Haul truck parked on the lawn and Hodges allegedly entering and exiting the home.

Two days later on May 27, officers responded to the 8600 block of Loch Raven Blvd, a Quick Mart, for a reported burglary in progress.

Police spoke with the owner, who told them an ATM was stolen and the cash register was ripped open. About $2,200 was reportedly missing.

Surveillance video showed the U-Haul truck backing into the front window of the store multiple times.

Once Hodges entered the store, he was able to pick up the ATM and load it into the truck, according to charging documents. Afterward, Hodges drove the truck towards Harford County.

Hodges repeated this process of driving the U-Haul into the building at other stores including ones in Parkville and Kingsville.

Shortly after, the Harford County Sheriff's Office found the U-Haul in their jurisdiction after a crash, but Hodges was not arrested because he fled the scene.

Police say an ATM machine, various shoe boxes and other items were in plain view after the truck crashed.

Aberdeen Proving Ground police found Hodges walking alongside the fence, less than 100 feet from where the truck crashed. Police gave chase and the department deployed a K-9.

He was given medical treatment and taken into custody.

Below is a map that shows the areas hit during Hodges alleged crime spree: