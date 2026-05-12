Judge orders home detention for Towson 'Peeping Tom' suspect

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A judge has ordered a man accused of a "Peeping Tom" incident in Towson to be held on home detention.

Andrade Robinson, 55, has been arrested on prurient intent and Peeping Tom charges.

Baltimore County Police

RELATED: 'Peeping Tom' arrested in Rodgers Forge area, police say

This stems from an incident on September 10 when officers responded to the area of Knollwood Road after receiving an anonymous complaint.

Charging documents say the caller reported a man was filming inside a ground-floor apartment. Over the course of several months leading up to April 28, police obtained at least 12 calls for the same incident at the same apartment building.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police search for group of Peeping Toms recording residents near Towson University

On April 28, officers received another call about suspicious activity at the apartment building. The caller described man walking with a step ladder around 2:00 a.m. and he placed it into a black Ford truck.

The suspect, later identified as Robinson, allegedly used a three-step ladder and window sills "to pull himself to a more advantageous position in order to gain a view into the windows," according to charging documents.

Police were able to identify Robinson as the suspect due to surveillance footage and the truck he was driving. Police say this was the same truck seen in the area during multiple incidents.

Robinson was arrested Friday in the Rodgers Forge area after a brief chase. He told police that he frequently carries a ladder in order to get a better view into the trash bins in the parking lot to find objects to resell.