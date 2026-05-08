'Peeping Tom' arrested in Rodgers Forge area, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police have arrested a man in connection with its ongoing "Peeping Tom" investigation.

Andrade Robinson, 55, has been arrested and charged.

Baltimore County Police

Police say Robinson was found near a home in the Rodgers Forger area around 4 a.m. on Friday.

This investigation leads back to April when a Towson student caught them on camera.

“I was lying in bed, and I looked to my right at my window, and I saw somebody recording me. It was just two hands up like this, holding a horizontal phone and a flash," she said, “I don’t think I slept for a week after that. I had recurring nightmares,” Chloe White told WMAR's Raven Payne.

County police urged community members who live in the area of Donnybrook Apartments to take extra precautions.

This investigation remains ongoing.