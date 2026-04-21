Baltimore County Police search for group of peeping toms recording residents near Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are searching for a group of peeping toms in the Towson area.

According to authorities, several male subjects have been reportedly looking into windows and in some cases recording residents.

Officers are asking residents who live in the area of Donnybrook Apartments to be on the look out.

Below is a list of security measures:

Lock and secure all doors and windows

Close blinds or curtains

Install security cameras and motion lights

Provide surveillance footage to police

Trim overgrown shrubs and trees

If you see someone suspicious, call 911 immediately

The Department is working closely with Towson University and neighborhood organizations to identify and apprehend the potential suspects.