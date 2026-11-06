Wealth Summit Live returns to Baltimore with focus on money, health and legacy

BALTIMORE, Md. — Wealth Summit Live is back in Baltimore, and its organizers want attendees to think about far more than their bank accounts.

The weeklong event is designed to help people build wealth across every part of their lives, not just their finances.

"So this is a weeklong experience right, intended for people to be able to build their wealth in all areas of their lives from money to careers to health to their relationships to build a legacy," Raven Parker said.

Raven Parker co-founded the summit with Tony Parker. The two said the event grew out of a need they saw in their community.

"Originally the Wealth Summit started because we really felt the need that our community needed this bridge to resources and knowledge so we started the Wealth Summit to sort of bring people together to network, make connections and become business partners and then we realized that health is wealth as well," Tony Parker said.

This year, the summit is leaning further into wellness, adding new programming built around physical and mental health.

"I feel like our biggest component is adding that health part because a lot of our money decisions is based on how we think, our relationships with money, and more so like our habits, right? So we wanted to incorporate wellness labs to kind of get your body up and active and moving and then at the summit we now have a mindful lounge. In that mindful lounge you'll be able to disconnect, reset, and recharge in that room,” Raven Parker said.

For the Parkers, holding the event in Baltimore is personal.

"Baltimore is where we grew up, it's where we're from and we see the needs every day when we leave our house, when we mentor the kids, and it's really just a passion project for us. We really want to pour into the city,” Tony Parker said. “The city has made us who we are and we just wanna bring the best light out of it."

The summit also includes a dedicated program for young people, run through the Parkers' nonprofit, the CEO Empowerment Network.

“The idea of now us having a Youth Wealth Summit, which we normally do in partnership with Baltimore City, is really just to be able to expose them to all of these the workshops, the food, the panels, give them the same experience that we have for the adults, but they can experience being young, right? And then also in our programs we're able to also pay them, pay them to learn, right? So it's different things like that that we're able to incorporate within the nonprofit," Raven Parker said.

Wealth Summit Live runs from Nov. 3 – Nov. 8, visit their website for more details.

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