Your weekend planner: Brewfest, a drone show, ice skating and Babyface

Patterson Park Brewfest

The ninth annual Patterson Park Brewfest is happening Saturday from noon until 4:30 p.m. at the Bull Circle in Patterson Park.

You can sample more than 40 local beers, grab something to eat from food trucks, shop local craft vendors and enjoy live music.

It's all for a good cause. Proceeds benefit Friends of Patterson Park and its work to keep what they call "Baltimore's best backyard" thriving.

The event is rain or shine, and kids 16 and under get in free.

Howard County drone show

In Howard County, there's a show in the sky. The first drone show at the Columbia lakefront is part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon with food trucks and live music. There will also be a video celebrating the official opening of the Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument at Vivian C. "Millie" Bailey Park.

Then, just after 7 o'clock, look up for a 15-minute drone show that will light up the night sky.

Inner Harbor Ice Rink

If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, lace up those skates. The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is back starting this weekend.

The outdoor rink overlooks the water from the top of the amphitheater between the Harborplace pavilions.

The rink opens Nov. 6 and runs through Jan. 18, with day and night skating and special events throughout the holiday season.

Babyface

If you're looking to slow things down with some smooth R&B this weekend, Babyface is headed to Maryland.

The Grammy-winning singer takes the stage Sunday, Nov. 8, at Live! Casino and Hotel.

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