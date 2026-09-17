Ravens look to evolve on offense after strong season opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens opened the season with a strong performance, but the question now is how they will adapt as opponents begin to study their tendencies on film.

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said the team is already focused on staying ahead of that process.

"Every week you got to be aware of what they're watching and so that's part of the process is understanding your self-scout. Throughout the year that is something that is constantly reevaluated week to week. Now that's kind of the chess match is people have stuff on you. You got to keep working and evolve and be creative," Doyle said.

Running back Derrick Henry said the team is focused on building on its momentum heading into Week 2.

"Shows a focus, sharpness. Everybody trying to hone in on the details even more than the previous week and trying to be better than the previous week as well. We got off to a great start, but we know we still got to put the work in to keep that momentum going," Henry said.

On the injury front, wide receiver Zay Flowers and starting offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and John Simpson remained out of practice. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike practiced again, but it remains unclear whether he will make his return Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said the team is expecting a significant impact when Madubuike does return.

"A three-down menace. He is impactful in the run game; he harasses quarterbacks and offensive linemen with his power and his finesse. So, when you talk about a defense that I already think is pretty solid and taking us to yet another level, I would expect Nnamdi to do just that," Weaver said.

The Ravens return to the practice field Friday, when one more injury report is expected before the weekend. Baltimore hosts the New Orleans Saints in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.