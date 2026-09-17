Governor Moore requests disaster loans from SBA following Empire Tower problems

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — More than two months after structural damage was discovered in the parking garage of Empire Towers during unpermitted construction work, Governor Wes Moore is requesting help from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The ten story office building was evacuated after being deemed unsafe. More than 100 people had to be evacuated, though no injuries have been reported.

Emergency stabilization work has continued since then. According to the latest communication from management, the garage now contains more than 1,500 vertical shoring posts, and Phase 2 of the stabilization work is underway.

County announces repair work to begin at Empire Towers following mass evacuation

“Local businesses have been profoundly affected by the structural emergency at Empire Towers that occurred in July,” said Gov. Moore. “These small businesses, ranging from medical clinics and insurance agencies to commercial cleaning and training services, are the backbone of the community. We are seeking this SBA declaration to give affected owners immediate access to low-cost funding with zero initial payments so they can navigate economic hardship and rebuild.”

The requested SBA Economic injury Disaster Loan declaration would provide officials with critical financial recovery support for the impacted small businesses and other tenants of the building.

“This is an unusual and complex situation impacting the community. Anne Arundel County government has worked hard to meet the needs of those affected,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland.

The support can be used to cover operating expenses, such as payroll or rent, and businesses can request loans with lower interest rates and potentially deferred payments.

The Moore-Miller administration says it remains fully committed to supporting local business owners and ensuring they have the resources they need.

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