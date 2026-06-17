Family launches GoFundMe for man critically injured in I-695 pedestrian crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The family of a man who was struck by a car on I-695 on Tuesday has started a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.

Maryland State Police say troopers responded to the area of inner loop I-695 at Cove Road for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.

Investigators found the victim, known to family as CJ, was struck while outside of his vehicle.

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According to the GoFundMe, his fiancée says his car broke down and his friends were trying to help him load it onto a trailer when the accident occurred.

She says CJ is now in critical condition and needs two more surgeries after suffering a liver bleed, spleen damage, two broken legs, and a broken arm.

"We have a long road ahead of us, and every day is a challenge as we navigate his recovery," his fiancée, Taylor Schappell, said. "I already work four jobs, but the medical bills and daily expenses are overwhelming. The funds raised will help cover CJ's medical bills and rent while he recovers."

"Your support means the world to us, and anything you can give will help us get through this rough time financially," Schappell added. "I can't do this without my babe, and your kindness will make a real difference in our lives."

Maryland State Police say the investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.