Person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on I-695 at Cove Road

DUNDALK, Md. — A person was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening following a pedestrian crash on I-695, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson.

Just before 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-695 at Cove Road for the incident.

According to the spokesperson, investigators determined that a vehicle occupant was outside their car when they were struck by another vehicle.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the spokesperson said.