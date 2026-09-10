TOWSON, Md. — It was a busy day at the Bykota Senior Center in Towson on Thursday with music, food and a lot of catching up.

It was all a part of Baltimore County Department of Aging's engAGE day, a day so senior citizens can break bread and engage with each other.

Greg Bauer, the President of Bykota's Senior Center Council, said it was nice to see people he doesn't get to talk to every day.

“I see about 20 of them every day; today there’s like 100 or more. So it’s nice to see people intermixing, talking to others, learning more about their backgrounds and their interests," Bauer said.

WMAR Michelle Mills

Deputy Director of the Baltimore County Department of Aging, Michelle Mills told WMAR-2 News that the event was countywide.

“We have our senior centers participating, the Baltimore County public libraries are participating, our long-term care facilities are participating. It’s really been a full Baltimore County activity today," Mills said.

This all came as social isolation and loneliness pose serious public health risks for senior citizens, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Mills said that's why the day was so important.

“We know that social isolation and social connection is very rampant throughout our community. And this is our day to say, hey grab a meal, go to a restaurant - we have restaurant partners.”

WATCH: EngAGE Day combats senior isolation: 'It's nice to see people intermixing' Baltimore County hosts engAGE Day to combat senior isolation: 'It's nice to see people intermixing'

Those restaurants included Miss Shirley's, THB, and many other local businesses that provided discounts for seniors.

Bauer reiterated that it was a great day for the people he's seen who really needed to feel that sense of community.

“I have seen some people who tend to be more isolated and I try to engage them. One of the things we want the council to do, the board, is to engage people.”

Next up for the Department of Aging is the 20th annual Get Ready, Get Set, Get Fit 5k run/walk and one-mile walk on Sept. 20.

Head here for more information.