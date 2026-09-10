Escaped Carroll County inmate captured after cutting GPS monitor and fleeing into woods

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — An incarcerated man escaped from a court-ordered drug treatment facility in Frederick County on Sept. 10, 2026, cutting off his GPS ankle monitor before fleeing into a wooded area — and was later captured following an extensive multi-agency search.

Robert Andrew Bloom, an inmate in the custody of the Carroll County Detention Center, absconded from the Orenda treatment facility on Buckeystown Pike at approximately 3:30 p.m. Bloom had been court-ordered to participate in drug treatment at the facility.

Earlier that day, Carroll County Detention Center deputies were notified that Bloom had violated the terms of his treatment program and would be discharged and returned to the Carroll County Detention Center.

As Carroll County deputies arrived at the Orenda facility, they observed Bloom flee from the rear of the building and enter a wooded area. Deputies then located his GPS ankle monitor, which had been cut off.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office immediately responded, established a perimeter, and launched a search using drones, K-9 teams, and a Maryland State Police helicopter.

Deputies located Bloom and took him into custody following the search.

Bloom is being returned to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he faces a charge of second-degree escape. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office also has additional charges pending against him related to his arrest.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office credited the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for its role in the operation.

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