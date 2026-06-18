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Eastpoint Mall set to close in August

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DUNDALK, Md. — It's the end of an era.

Eastpoint Mall is set to close this summer on August 31, according to a venue inside the mall.

The mall served as one of Baltimore County's first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956.

It featured over 120 specialty shops like JCPenney, Burlington and the Children's Place.

They also featured popular attractions like Ultrazone Laser Tag and Bennett's Curse.

We reached out MCB Real Estate, the firm that holds the mall, but we've yet to hear back from them.

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Kelly Groft
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