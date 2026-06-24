The end of an era at Eastpoint Mall

DUNDALK, Md. — Word of the Eastpoint Mall closing its doors for good at the end of August has left many patrons disappointed.

“It was a sad thing, because everything is in here,” said Debbie Cadle, “There ain’t no stores left. This is it for the mall. We have nothing else around.”

Despite its present difficulties, the mall’s past produces decades of memories for people living in and around Dundalk.

“This is all we ever knew,” said Kathy Fritter, “My son, he used to take my daughter when she was little up here you know and walk around and take her to the different stores and stuff like that. It’s been like a big memory thing for everybody.”

Now, it’s the store closing specials that are attracting customers here to bargain shop at the expense of businesses, which will have to liquidate or move elsewhere.

Manjeet Kaur has owned the ‘Kids Act’ store for 13 years.

“I just have the store and my husband is working with another company, but I just work here,” said Kaur.

“So it will be hard to pay the bills for a while until you figure this out?” we asked.

“Definitely,” she replied.

When the Security Mall on the west side of the county began to fail, the county stepped in with the state’s help to purchase some of the property and to redevelop it.

Baltimore County isn’t commenting on the impending closure of this mall, except to say and I quote, “It’s exploring all opportunities to what might be available.”

That leaves mall customers in a position where they can only speculate on what such an important part of their past may look like in the future.

“People say Johns Hopkins bought it. Then they say they’re going to make a strip mall. Then they say it’s going to be a warehouse,” said Cadle, “I guess we have to wait and see what it is.”