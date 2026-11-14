BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland entered Saturday with some momentum after snapping a 13-game conference losing streak. The Terps left with their first back-to-back Big Ten victories since 2023.

Sean O’Haire kicked a 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining to lift Maryland to a 24-21 win over Wisconsin.

The victory was Maryland’s first Big Ten win at home since October 2024 and came one week after the Terps beat Purdue on the road. That victory followed a last-second loss to Illinois.

Terps overcome slow start

Wisconsin struck first after Maryland went three-and-out on its opening possession. Darrion Dupree capped the Badgers’ first drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Maryland’s defense soon created an opportunity when Wisconsin went for it on fourth-and-short and fumbled. Lavon Johnson recovered, giving the Terps favorable field position, but the offense was unable to capitalize.

Punter Bryce McFerson later helped flip the field with a punt downed at the Wisconsin 1-yard line.

After the defense forced a stop, Maryland again took over with good field position, but O’Haire’s 51-yard field-goal attempt came up well short early in the second quarter.

Wisconsin added a field goal to make it 10-0 before Maryland finally broke through.

Cardell Williams, who started at quarterback for the injured Malik Washington, led a nine-play, 75-yard drive and finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

Maryland quickly got another opportunity after a poor Wisconsin punt. But a botched handoff between Williams and Iverson Howard at the goal line resulted in a fumble recovered by Wisconsin, sending Maryland into halftime trailing 10-7.

Maryland rallies past Wisconsin 24-21 for second straight Big Ten victory

Defense provides a spark

Maryland’s defense gave the offense another short field early in the third quarter.

Dupree fumbled on a Wisconsin rushing attempt, and Daniel Wingate picked up the loose ball. Wingate lost the ball during the return, but Ricardo Cooper Jr. recovered it for Maryland.

This time, the Terps took advantage.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the Wisconsin 3-yard line, Williams kept the ball and scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, giving Maryland its first lead at 14-10.

Wisconsin responded after a pair of critical Maryland penalties turned what would have been a Badgers punt into a scoring opportunity. Wisconsin eventually kicked a field goal to pull within 14-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers regained the lead. Dupree scored on a 1-yard run before Wisconsin converted a two-point attempt to go ahead 21-14.

Maryland delivers late

With just over two minutes remaining, Maryland found the answer.

Williams connected with Preston Howard for a 39-yard touchdown, and the extra point tied the game at 21.

The completion also gave Williams a Maryland program record with 19 consecutive completions. He also finished 21-for-23 on passing attempts for a completion percentage of 91.3%, also a program record.

The Terps’ defense then came up with the play of the game.

Trey Reddick sacked the Wisconsin quarterback and forced a fumble that Eyan Thomas recovered, suddenly putting Maryland in field-goal range with less than two minutes remaining.

O’Haire, who had missed from 51 yards earlier in the game, delivered when Maryland needed him most. His 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left gave the Terps a 24-21 advantage that held up as the final score.

Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim said the result reflected the expectations within the program.

“We expect to win. Every week. Like that's how we prepare, that's the mindset,” Abdul-Rahim said. “If I waver in that, it trickles to those guys, and they expected to win, and it didn't go the way we wanted it to go in every aspect but we did expect to win.”

Williams said he did not know until pregame that he would be taking over for Washington.

“I was the backup the whole week. Malik prepared as the starter to come play this Saturday and by pregame we made the decision that I was going to go out there and play because we wasn't just ready enough to go,” Williams said. “And no, I never had an idea that I was getting the completion rate or anything like that. I was just playing football.”

The victory gives Maryland consecutive conference wins for the first time since 2023, continuing an encouraging three-week stretch for a program looking to build momentum.

The Terps travel to the West Coast for their next game when they face USC on November 21.

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