YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Surprise bills, a bridal shop comeback and a trip to Antarctica

This week on Your Voice, Your Stories, we're looking into unexpected bills for Baltimore residents, celebrating a bridal shop's comeback after a devastating fire, and meeting students preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

Old bills, new penalties leave Baltimore residents with questions

Baltimore residents are questioning bills dating back years, including charges from before they owned their homes. Mallory Sofastaii investigates why some residents are facing additional interest and penalties and what city officials are doing to address possible errors.

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Old bills, new penalties: Baltimore residents question surprise charges

Bridal shop makes a comeback after Hampden fire

One year after a fire at The Castle in Hampden, Jill Andrews Gowns is thriving in a new location on Union Avenue. Raven Payne catches up with the owner to see how community support helped her rebuild after losing her longtime space.

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Bridal shop thriving one year after fire at "The Castle" in Hampden

Baltimore students prepare for trip of a lifetime to Antarctica

Eight eighth graders from Paterson Park Public Charter School are heading to Antarctica on November 15 for a two-week expedition as citizen scientists. Taylor Epps introduces us to the young explorers and shows how years of preparation and community support made the trip possible.

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8 Baltimore City eighth graders heading to Antarctica as citizen scientists for a two-week trip

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