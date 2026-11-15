Man hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting and hours-long barricade in South Baltimore

A suspect is dead after police say he shot a man, pointed a gun at officers and barricaded himself inside a South Baltimore home Friday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Clement Street around 10:52 p.m. on November 13 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

While investigating, officers encountered a suspect who pointed a gun at them before retreating into the home and barricading himself inside.

SWAT officers, hostage negotiators, K-9 units and detectives responded to the scene.

After several hours, SWAT officers entered the home and found the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a firearm from the home.

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