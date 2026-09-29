Baltimore County Council considers $50,000 pay raise for members

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Council members could see a $50,000 jump in pay under a newly introduced bill.

The proposal would increase council members' salaries from $69,000 to $119,750. The council chair's pay would also rise, from $77,000 to $129,750.

A second bill would bump the county executive's salary to $240,000.

The changes would take effect in December as the council expands to 9 members.

The proposals have drawn criticism from some Baltimore County residents. Keta Ali said the raises are out of touch with the financial reality many residents face.

"I think that's BS really because there's people out here struggling and I've been on wages of $15 an hour while rent is $2,200," Ali said. "And we don't have enough money to land us to next week and they've got plenty of money to feed their families while we're out here struggling."

Another resident, who declined to share his name, also opposed the increase.

"No they shouldn't get any more money. They should be public servants. I think $69,000 is a lot of money," he said.

Some council members have also voiced opposition. Councilman Nino Mangione released a statement in part reading:

"We need more public safety officers and equipment. We need bridges repaired, potholes filled, stop signs, and speed control equipment. Taxpayers cannot afford higher taxes, and pay raises for elected officials do not make sense to me. We all knew what the job paid when we filed to run. I support meeting the public's needs, not pay raises for elected officials."

Councilman David Marks posted on social media that he will vote against the salary increase as well.

"I believe the council has benefited from being a part-time legislature where members must have another job that gives them experience in another field," Marks said.

The council will vote on both bills on October 19.

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