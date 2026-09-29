17 people arrested after shooting near Towson University prompts shelter in place

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Fifteen adults and two minors have been arrested in connection to a shooting near Towson University on Sunday, according to an update from the Baltimore County Police Department.
Shots rang out at Cardiff Hall Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road at 7:30 p.m., prompting a shelter in place at the university.
Detectives recovered several guns from an apartment, leading to 17 people facing criminal charges.
The men charged have been identified as:
- 18-year-old Mohamed Kamara
- 18-year-old Abul Sanni
- 18-year-old Olajuwon Olakanye
- 18-year-old Andre Warren
- 19-year-old Joseph Savage
- 20-year-old Musa Olabode
- 20-year-old Mohamed Conteh
- 21-year-old Joseph Duwana
- 21-year-old Taslim Akiremi
- 21-year-old Kevin Kotchi
- 21-year-old Alhasan Barrie
- 22-year-old Keyon O’Neal
- 23-year-old Kenneth Nambou
- 29-year-old James Weller
- 31-year-old Emmanuel Manning
A 15-year-old and 17-year-old, also male, were not identified but are charged in connection to the investigation.
Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.
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