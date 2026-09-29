17 people arrested after shooting near Towson University prompts shelter in place

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Fifteen adults and two minors have been arrested in connection to a shooting near Towson University on Sunday, according to an update from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Shots rang out at Cardiff Hall Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road at 7:30 p.m., prompting a shelter in place at the university.

Detectives recovered several guns from an apartment, leading to 17 people facing criminal charges.

The men charged have been identified as:



18-year-old Mohamed Kamara

18-year-old Abul Sanni

18-year-old Olajuwon Olakanye

18-year-old Andre Warren

19-year-old Joseph Savage

20-year-old Musa Olabode

20-year-old Mohamed Conteh

21-year-old Joseph Duwana

21-year-old Taslim Akiremi

21-year-old Kevin Kotchi

21-year-old Alhasan Barrie

22-year-old Keyon O’Neal

23-year-old Kenneth Nambou

29-year-old James Weller

31-year-old Emmanuel Manning

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old, also male, were not identified but are charged in connection to the investigation.

Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

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