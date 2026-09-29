League of Dreams, Richcroft and Stevenson University team up for adult special needs baseball clinic

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Adults with special needs from Richcroft got the chance to hit, throw and field at Stevenson University thanks to a partnership with the League of Dreams. The program gives people who may struggle to play traditional Little League a chance to play the game.

Former Oriole Mike Bordick said the program extends beyond baseball.

"Any kid with a special need or adult opportunities to play sports. We started with baseball and softball, but we do soccer, we do basketball, and we adapt our sports to give these kids and adults experiences."

WMAR Former Oriole Mike Bordick

Richcroft CEO, Kevin Drumhell said the experience carries special meaning for participants.

"Great to have our folks come out, work with an Oriole great, be on a field of a college university, learn skills, have fun, I think it's pretty special."

Austin Seiez is an avid baseball player who laced a double in his first at-bat of the day, right off the Oriole Bird.

"I play hard. All the hard fought. We play hard, we play easy, and in all that matters we play have fun as a family."

WMAR Austin Seiez

The day is not just about getting outside and playing, but also getting better at the sport many of the clinic's participants love.

"We have awesome instructors that don't take it for granted. We try to actually instruct kids how to hold the bat properly, how to throw a ball correctly, so they can really enjoy the experience if they want to, try to get the most out of it. So it culminates in that game and I'll tell you what, it's pretty cool to see the faces light up when they hit a ball, they run the bases, they score a run. It's awesome," Bordick said.

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