Could a proposed retail complex in White Marsh help solve traffic congestion in the area?

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A local developer plans to turn a nine-acre property in White Marsh into a retail complex, a project Baltimore County leaders hope will also solve ongoing traffic congestion in the area.

Could a proposed retail complex in White Marsh help solve traffic congestion? Proposed White Marsh retail complex aims to fix traffic

The proposed development, called Honeygo Retail Commons, would sit at the busy intersection of Philadelphia Road and Ebenezer Road.

The site was previously Schafer and Strohminger's car dealership until 2009 and then served as a mosque for about 15 years and now sits empty.

It's also right near railroad tracks, so cars frequently back up along Ebenezer Road, leading to delays. Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said developing the property could bring some relief to the complex intersection.

"Well, I think people want this derelict property improved; it is an eyesore, but they also want the transportation improvements, so that gives us time to program those improvements, hopefully before the development gets underway," Marks said.

Marks noted that the community wants to see the site cleaned up and the traffic issues resolved.

According to the Trout Daniels & Associates website, the new retail space could hold an urgent care, fast food restaurants, gas pumps, and a car wash.

"It's a 9-acre property; it's retail; they're looking at several pad sites," Marks said.

The project is still in the planning phase, and construction will not begin anytime soon.

"I'm told the permits are at least three years away, gives us time to get the money and the budget for the transportation improvements and come up with a good design the community will like," Marks said.

To help alleviate congestion, the design includes creating more space on the roads.

"I know right now the state highway administration is looking at requiring the developer to dedicate about 17 feet of Philadelphia Road; we expect the county will do the same on Ebenezer Road as well," Marks said.

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