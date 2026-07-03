Catonsville volunteers brave heat to set up for 3,000+ July 4th fireworks

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Rows of lawn chairs, folding chairs and plastic chairs already line Frederick Road in Catonsville ahead of one of Maryland's biggest Fourth of July celebrations.

The Catonsville parade, which was founded in 1947, steps off at 3 p.m. Saturday. At 9:15 p.m., pro-grade launchers at the fields of Catonsville High School will send thousands of fireworks into the sky.

Organizers say it is the longest fireworks show in the state.

"There's over 3,000 shells that are going to be going off in 32 minutes, the grand finale is going to be incredible, [it will] blow your mind," Anita Benedictis, chair of the Catonsville 4th of July Celebration Committee, told WMAR-2 News.

Volunteers set up the event on Friday in 100-degree heat. Benedictis said the celebration is entirely funded by donations.

"They're fantastic. I mean, we work hard all year putting this together between fundraising donations, because that's how all of this is funded," Benedictis added, "by the community and donations, then some of the fundraising that we do ourselves."

READ MORE: From Baltimore to Catonsville & Columbia: Where to celebrate July 4th

For Benedictis, the heart of the event goes beyond the fireworks.

"It's the whole thing about community. That's how this was first established. It's a safe place for the community, families to come, just enjoy the day, not have to travel anywhere. But the cool part is we include all communities, so everybody is welcome, and they know that," Benedictis said.

As of this report, all events are on schedule.

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