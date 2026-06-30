From Baltimore to Catonsville & Columbia: Where to celebrate July 4th

BALTIMORE — We're just days away from July 4th, marking America's 250th birthday.
Maryland has plenty of celebrations scheduled throughout the day.
On Tuesday Baltimore City and Howard County rolled out their plans.
Below is a short list of events we've begun to compile.
- TOP OF THE WORLD
Location: 401 East Pratt Street, 27th floor
Time: 11:00am through 9:30pm
- PIER SIX PAVILION
Location: 731 Eastern Avenue
Time: 6 to 10:30pm
Free event featuring DJ Supream and DJ Mr. Incredible, plus he Jonathan Gilmore Project
- PRATT STREET MARKET
Location: McKeldin Square
Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Event includes food trucks and vendors
- Inner Harbor Fireworks Celebration
Location: Inner Harbor Promenade
Time: 9:30pm.
- 79th Annual Grand Parade - 3pm @ Frederick Road/Montrose Avenue ending at Catonsville Elementary School.
- Family Fun Fest - 6:30pm @ Catonsville High School
- Fireworks - 9:15pm @ Catonsville High School
- Fireworks celebration at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront (*Rain Date is Sunday, July 5)
-Visitors may start placing blankets down at 3pm.
-Food trucks will be on-site from 5 to pm.
-A 12-minute drone show over Lake Kittamaqundi begins sometime between 9:10 and 9:20pm, immediately followed by fireworks
-Free public parking at The Mall in Columbia, the Merriweather District, Symphony Woods Garage, One and Two Merriweather garages, and Sterrett Place North. The lot at 10324 Little Patuxent Parkway will be reserved exclusively for ADA parking beginning at 2pm.
- Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration
-Location: Baker Park
-Noon til dark
- USA 250: 4th of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm Museum
-Location: 500 S. Center Street
-Time: 4 to 10pm
-Price: $10 per vehicle (cash only)