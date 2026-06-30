Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
30  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

From Baltimore to Catonsville & Columbia: Where to celebrate July 4th

Generic fireworks
<br/><br/><br/><br/>jomar aplaon<br/><br/>
Generic fireworks
Generic fireworks
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — We're just days away from July 4th, marking America's 250th birthday.

Maryland has plenty of celebrations scheduled throughout the day.

On Tuesday Baltimore City and Howard County rolled out their plans.

Below is a short list of events we've begun to compile.

Baltimore

  1. TOP OF THE WORLD
    Location: 401 East Pratt Street, 27th floor
    Time: 11:00am through 9:30pm
  2. PIER SIX PAVILION
    Location: 731 Eastern Avenue
    Time: 6 to 10:30pm
    Free event featuring DJ Supream and DJ Mr. Incredible, plus he Jonathan Gilmore Project
  3. PRATT STREET MARKET
    Location: McKeldin Square
    Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm
    Event includes food trucks and vendors
  4. Inner Harbor Fireworks Celebration
    Location: Inner Harbor Promenade
    Time: 9:30pm.

Catonsville

  1. 79th Annual Grand Parade - 3pm @ Frederick Road/Montrose Avenue ending at Catonsville Elementary School.
  2. Family Fun Fest - 6:30pm @ Catonsville High School
  3. Fireworks - 9:15pm @ Catonsville High School

Columbia

  1. Fireworks celebration at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront (*Rain Date is Sunday, July 5)
    -Visitors may start placing blankets down at 3pm.
    -Food trucks will be on-site from 5 to pm.
    -A 12-minute drone show over Lake Kittamaqundi begins sometime between 9:10 and 9:20pm, immediately followed by fireworks
    -Free public parking at The Mall in Columbia, the Merriweather District, Symphony Woods Garage, One and Two Merriweather garages, and Sterrett Place North. The lot at 10324 Little Patuxent Parkway will be reserved exclusively for ADA parking beginning at 2pm.

Frederick

  1. Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration
    -Location: Baker Park
    -Noon til dark

Westminster

  1. USA 250: 4th of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm Museum
    -Location: 500 S. Center Street
    -Time: 4 to 10pm
    -Price: $10 per vehicle (cash only)
RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.