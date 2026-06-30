From Baltimore to Catonsville & Columbia: Where to celebrate July 4th

BALTIMORE — We're just days away from July 4th, marking America's 250th birthday.

Maryland has plenty of celebrations scheduled throughout the day.

On Tuesday Baltimore City and Howard County rolled out their plans.

Below is a short list of events we've begun to compile.

Baltimore



TOP OF THE WORLD

Location: 401 East Pratt Street, 27th floor

Time: 11:00am through 9:30pm

PIER SIX PAVILION

Location: 731 Eastern Avenue

Time: 6 to 10:30pm

Free event featuring DJ Supream and DJ Mr. Incredible, plus he Jonathan Gilmore Project

PRATT STREET MARKET

Location: McKeldin Square

Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Event includes food trucks and vendors

Inner Harbor Fireworks Celebration

Location: Inner Harbor Promenade

Time: 9:30pm.

Catonsville

79th Annual Grand Parade - 3pm @ Frederick Road/Montrose Avenue ending at Catonsville Elementary School. Family Fun Fest - 6:30pm @ Catonsville High School Fireworks - 9:15pm @ Catonsville High School

Columbia



Fireworks celebration at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront (*Rain Date is Sunday, July 5)

-Visitors may start placing blankets down at 3pm.

-Food trucks will be on-site from 5 to pm.

-A 12-minute drone show over Lake Kittamaqundi begins sometime between 9:10 and 9:20pm, immediately followed by fireworks

-Free public parking at The Mall in Columbia, the Merriweather District, Symphony Woods Garage, One and Two Merriweather garages, and Sterrett Place North. The lot at 10324 Little Patuxent Parkway will be reserved exclusively for ADA parking beginning at 2pm.

Frederick



Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration

-Location: Baker Park

-Noon til dark

Westminster

