Cancer survivors celebrate life at GBMC's annual Cancer Survivorship luncheon

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — It was an afternoon about strength, support and survivorship.

GBMC held its annual Cancer Survivorship Celebration this afternoon at the Valley Mansion. What started as a small potluck at the hospital 34 years ago has grown into a large gathering of cancer survivors and their nurses and doctors, said Felicity Kirby, GBMC's Survivorship Coordinator.

250 cancer survivors were invited to attend, free of charge, along with a guest.

This year's keynote speaker was Bob Windsor, who has battled colon cancer for more than 20 years.

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During the luncheon, the cancer survivors were recognized for their journeys with flowers and bell ringing, whether they were newly diagnosed or living with cancer for more than 20 years.

To learn more about GBMC's Survivorship Program, click here.