Local man credits positive thinking for living with cancer for more than 20 years

BALTIMORE — Bob Windsor and Dr. Robert Donegan don't have the typical doctor-patient relationship.

"My doctor is kind of my brother," said Windsor. "He came to my wedding!"

Their friendship started 21 years ago, when Windsor came to Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) and was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. For the last 18 years, he's been living with stage 4 colon cancer.

"The average life expectancy with advanced colon cancer is much shorter than Bob has lived, so that’s remarkable in and of itself," said Dr. Donegan, Chief, Division of Medical Oncology at GBMC.

During that time, Windsor has gone through more than 100 rounds of chemotherapy, plus surgeries and infusion therapies. Dr. Donegan says through it all, Windsor remains upbeat and positive.

"I think his mindset is central to all of this. We talk about mind, body and spirit, sort of a holistic approach to the care of patients with cancer. I think Bob showcases what that’s all about," he said.

Windsor recently printed a book about his journey with colon cancer. He outlines his various treatments, weaving in words of wisdom and hope throughout the story.

"Cancer has been part of my life for 21 years but what it’s also brought me in strength, perspective and an unshakable belief in hope," he writes in the first paragraph of the book.

The American Cancer Society wrote about the effects of attitude and feelings when dealing with cancer. It says while research doesn't show a positive attitude will change a person's survival outcome or course of their disease, it can help with key side effects of the disease such as stress, depression and anxiety.

"I think the attitude has a tremendous effect on experience and whether it affects molecules and changes outcomes, that’s harder to measure, but I like to believe that probably has an effect too," said Dr. Donegan.

"When you have cancer, there’s some rough days and there are good days," said Windsor. "And what I try to show is that there is hope."

Windsor said the cancer is now in his left groin and he'll continue to get treatment while also continuing to battle this disease with every ounce of positivity he can muster.

"I’m always hopeful and still fighting. Hope is not just a fight, it’s a journey through fear, strength, pain, resistance and no matter how dark and no matter how dark it gets there is always room for hope."

Watch Bob Windsor's story on ABC's Stand Up to Cancer Special on Friday August 15 at 8 p.m.