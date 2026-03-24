Brave Rescue: Baltimore County Animal Services officers save injured dog after 100-foot fall

*Editor's Note*: Baltimore County initially stated that Trooper was thrown after being struck by a vehicle, but initially stated that was not accurate. It was also confirmed that a fourth person was involved in the rescue. All newly-given details have been added.

Baltimore County Animal Services officers recently rescued a dog from a dangerous situation — and now he needs a home.

On March 12, a rottweiler now named Trooper was spotted on a the roadway near the I-695/I-795 overpass and was followed by good Samaritans who stopped to helped.

Baltimore County

In fear, Trooper ran and jumped over the railing, falling nearly 100 feet down a steep and muddy embankment.

Officers Jacob Collins, Hannah Sterrett, and Hope Nesbitt, along with their supervisor Shelby Schultz, responded in the middle of a rainy, snowy day to reach the injured dog.

They carefully carried him up the embankment so he could receive emergency care.

Baltimore County

Trooper is now recovering on medication and in safe hands. Baltimore County officials describe him as a "sweetheart" who is in need of a foster or rescue placement.

If you're interested in giving Trooper a home, contact Baltimore County Animal Services at 410-887-7297.