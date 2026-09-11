Baltimore County remembers fallen first responders and victims on the 25th anniversary of 9/11

PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County first responders, elected leaders and community members gathered in Parkville Friday morning to honor those killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony recognized the 424 first responders who died that day, including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers.

As part of the event, members of the Baltimore County Fire Department rang a bell 343 times, once for each firefighter killed in the attacks.

"It's a 25-year anniversary," Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon said. "It changed the way we do business as all-hazards response professionals."

Dixon said the attacks remain a defining moment for first responders and a reminder of the sacrifices that come with the job.

"Members of the fire department, including myself, rang the bell 343 times, once for each of the heroes that were lost on that fateful day," Dixon said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.