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Parents face child abuse charges in death of 2-month-old daughter in Baltimore

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<div class="cms-textAlign-left">Bill Fink/WMAR</div>
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BALTIMORE — The parents of a 2-month-old girl in Baltimore are facing charges in connection with their daughter's death.

Baltimore Police were called to Harbor Hospital on Wednesday for a report of an infant death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the baby, Aida Alvarado, suffered trauma to her body.

Homicide detectives later arrested the child's parents, 21-year-old Katerin Monzon-Alvarado and 21-year-old Oscar Pineda.

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21-year-old Katerin Monzon-Alvarado and 21-year-old Oscar Pineda

Both are charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police say additional homicide charges are pending the outcome of the autopsy report.

Both remain held at Central Booking.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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