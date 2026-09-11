Parents face child abuse charges in death of 2-month-old daughter in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The parents of a 2-month-old girl in Baltimore are facing charges in connection with their daughter's death.

Baltimore Police were called to Harbor Hospital on Wednesday for a report of an infant death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the baby, Aida Alvarado, suffered trauma to her body.

Homicide detectives later arrested the child's parents, 21-year-old Katerin Monzon-Alvarado and 21-year-old Oscar Pineda.

BALTIMORE POLICE 21-year-old Katerin Monzon-Alvarado and 21-year-old Oscar Pineda

Both are charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police say additional homicide charges are pending the outcome of the autopsy report.

Both remain held at Central Booking.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.