Baltimore mother sentenced for covering up teen daughter's assault on officer

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty to concealing evidence of an assault committed by her daughter and two other juveniles on a police officer.

Yolanda Wilkes, who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assault in the first degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was sentenced to three years with all but time served suspended. She will also serve three years of probation and complete 150 hours of community service and parenting classes.

The charges stem from a Feb. 15, 2026 incident in the 800 block of West Lombard Street in Southwest Baltimore. An officer responded to a call about armed individuals attempting to break into a home and pulled up next to a Kia sedan occupied by juveniles. After the officer exited his vehicle, the driver put the Kia in reverse and struck a parked vehicle. When the officer approached on foot and ordered the occupants to exit, the Kia reversed a second time, striking the officer and knocking him to the ground. The officer discharged his weapon once at the vehicle.

WATCH: Mother charged after allegedly covering up daughter's role in officer assault Mother charged after allegedly covering up daughter's role in officer assault

Three juveniles were charged in connection with the assault.

During the investigation, police interviewed Wilkes, the mother of a 14-year-old girl connected to the assault. Wilkes told investigators she was awakened just after midnight by her daughter's friend, who brought the girl home bleeding from her hand. Her daughter told her she had hit a police officer and that police had shot at her.

Wilkes told police she threw away her daughter's blood-stained jacket because she could not remove a stain. She also told investigators she found a fired projectile in the coat while doing laundry and gave it to her daughter's father to turn over to police. The projectile was never recovered.

Wilkes also took her daughter to Sinai Hospital for treatment, where she told medical staff the girl's injuries were from a fall off a scooter.

"The defendant's attempt to cover up her daughter's actions only compounded the harm caused by this crime and undermined the pursuit of justice," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. "Parents have a responsibility to protect and guide their children, not to become accomplices to their wrongdoing. When a parent chooses to interfere with the justice system, they must be held accountable."

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