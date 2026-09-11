Conway removed as Public Safety chair, claims retaliation over support for Baltimore inspector general

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen has reassigned leadership of the council's Public Safety Committee, a move that has drawn criticism from former chair Councilman Mark Conway.

Conway says the decision was retaliation for his support of the Office of the Inspector General and efforts to ensure the watchdog has access to information needed for investigations. He pointed to legislation he introduced related to the issue, saying he believes it will now stall in committee.

"You know, I've been very loud about that," Conway said. "I introduced legislation to ensure that happened. That legislation is going to die slowly in committee, and we'll never see the light of day again."

Conway is now working to gather signatures for a petition that would place a question on the ballot asking voters whether the city's inspector general should have direct access to city records.

"This is about the future of transparency and accountability and the independence of the inspector general going forward, and I am merely a casualty of that effort," Conway said.

Cohen rejected Conway's accusation of retaliation.

"No, look, what I'm looking forward to is leadership that is focused and leadership that is collaborative with colleagues," Cohen said.

When asked about the ongoing dispute involving the inspector general's office, Cohen said the matter is currently being handled in court and declined further comment.

He said the committee chair reassignments are part of a broader effort to keep council committees effective and focused on results.

"This council is focused on results," Cohen said. "This council is about making sure all of our committees are effective."

Cohen also pointed to what he described as historic declines in violent crime and said the council is shifting its focus toward quality-of-life issues, including nuisance complaints, smoke shops and mental health concerns.

The chairmanship changes come as the council continues debating how to regulate smoke shops and other neighborhood concerns across Baltimore.

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