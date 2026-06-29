Baltimore County Police officer suffered broken vertebrae in the neck after being shot

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The family of a Baltimore County Police officer severely wounded in the line of duty have shed more light on their brother's condition.

Paul Catalfamo, 22, was shot multiple times on June 7 while responding to a 911 call about someone exposing themselves along the Milford Mill Trail.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his two older sisters, Toni Merryman and Ashley Catalfamo — Paul suffered broken C5-C6 vertebrae in his neck causing spinal cord trauma.

As we previously reported, Paul spent nearly 10 nights at Shock Trauma before being released.

Toni and Ashley write that Paul has a long road to recovery ahead.

"I wanted to set this up for him for all the unknown expenses… all the things he might need down the road," the GoFundMe reads.

So far the page has raised more than $15,000 of its $18,000 goal.