Charging docs explain how a police shootout unfolded along Milford Mill trail

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified and charged the man accused of shooting an officer in Pikesville on Sunday morning.

It all started at 8:50am when someone biking the Gwynns Falls trail along Milford Mill Road reported someone exposing themselves.

Officer P. Catalfamo and two fellow officers responded, soon encountering 38-year-old Shaka Admed Sekuo Kamara Jr.

According to charging documents, Kamara fled at first then stopped and shot Catalfamo in the head.

RELATED: Officer, gunman wounded in shootout along Milford Mill Road

This prompted a shootout between Kamara and Catalfamo's partner, identified as officer Poswiatowsky.

Kamara again tried running away, but while doing so robbed a couple that was walking by at gunpoint.

The man Kamara robbed also happened to be carrying a gun, but surrendered it.

Just after threatening to kill the couple, officer Flick, who was unaware of the robbery, unknowingly ran into Kamara and his victims asking if they knew where Catalfamo was.

Kamara reportedly responded by shooting at Flick who fired back striking Kamara.

During the exchange, the man who Kamara had just robbed was also hit by gunfire.

Catalfamo remains hospitalized in critical condition. At last check, he was conscious and alert.

Kamara, meanwhile, is being held without bail on attempted murder charges.

He does have a prior criminal history including a 2016 felony carjacking for which he received only one year behind bars.

However, due to that conviction, Kamara was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Additionally, back in October of 2020 WMAR-2 News reported on Kamara being arrested for assaulting an MTA Police officer at Baltimore's Upton Metro Subway Station.

The gun he used to shoot Catalfamo was a Taurus .357 magnum revolver.