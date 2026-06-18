A hero's welcome back: Officer P. Catalfamo released from shock trauma after being shot in Pikesville

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police Officer P. Catalfamo was shot by 38-year-old Shaka Admed Sekuo Kamara Jr. on Sunday June 7th.

Catalfamo, along with two fellow officers, arrived at the Gwynns Falls biking trail in response to reports of someone exposing themselves.

Officials say the three officers encountered Kamara, who appeared to flee the scene and then shot Catalfamo in the head.

A shootout ensued between Kamara and Catalfamo's partner, Officer Poswiatowsky. Attempting to leave the scene again, Kamara would shoot a bystander who authorities say had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Catalfamo was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he has remained in critical but stable condition.

He was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Wednesday night.

Officer Catalfamo was given a hero's welcome back as he was saluted and cheered on by first responders.

Kamara is being held without bail on attempted murder charges.