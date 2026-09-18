Baltimore County police identify 62-year-old man killed in Dundalk shooting

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Dundalk that left a 62-year-old man dead.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the unit block of Shipping Place.

Police identified the victim as Anthony Storms. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say preliminary findings indicate this was an isolated incident. No arrests have been announced.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call 410-887-4636.

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