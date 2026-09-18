Your booked & busy Weekend Planner: Pokémon championships, Baltimore Book Festival and family fun Essex Day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has a packed weekend ahead, with events ranging from Pokémon battles to free books and live music.

Pokémon Baltimore Regional Championships

The 2027 Pokémon Baltimore Regional Championships are taking over the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend through Sunday.

Trainers will compete in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, video games and Pokémon Go. More than $130,000 in prizes, scholarships and gift cards are up for grabs.

Non-competitors can still attend to watch the action, browse merchandise and participate in side events.

Eric Thayer / The Pokémon Company International

Baltimore Book Festival

The Baltimore Book Festival returns to the Waverly neighborhood Saturday and Sunday, running 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. Admission is free.

This year's festival features a new community literacy activation called "Reading Is Freedom," which brings together books, art and culture through stoop reads, free book giveaways, teen zine-making workshops and interactive art.

Featured readers include First Lady Dawn Moore, Wanda Durant, "Reading Rainbow" host Mychal Threets, Ms. Maze, Dr. Joshua Michael, and D. Watkins.

51st Annual Essex Day Festival

Essex Day, the annual community festival, returns Saturday along Eastern Boulevard in Eastern Baltimore County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Three stages of live entertainment will feature Outshined, Mood Swings Big Band, Jazi 5 and the Rollex Band, along with local businesses, food and family activities.

The festival dates back to 1975, when it launched as "Super Sunday" with a goal of helping restore the historic Ballestone-Stansbury House. Five decades later, it has grown into a full-day community celebration.

Heritage Society of Essex & Middle River

1975 Essex Day Festival

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