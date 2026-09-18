Nearly 600,000 Maryland voters have requested mail-in ballots. It's not too late to ask for one.

BALTIMORE — Nearly 600,000 Maryland voters have requested mail-in ballots for the 2026 Gubernatorial election, according to the State Board of Elections (SBE).

The total of 590,922 requested ballots includes voters who requested ballots to be delivered by mail and those who requested print-at-home ballots, delivered via email.

“Mail-in ballots are a secure, legal, and convenient way to cast your vote,” said State Administrator Jared DeMarinis. “If you plan to cast a mail-in ballot in this election, be sure to request one before the deadline.”

SBE will begin mailing ballots to those who requested delivery by mail on Saturday, Sept. 19. Ballots sent by mail should be delivered within five days.

It's not too late to request a mail-in ballot. To receive a ballot via mail or fax, your request must be received by SBE or submitted online by Tuesday, Oct. 27. Requests to receive a ballot via email must be submitted online by Friday, Oct. 30.

Ballots must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by hand by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check the status of their requests and their ballots by clicking here.

Click here for a list of drop box locations.