Overnight lane closures coming to Security Boulevard in Baltimore County starting Monday

Drivers on Security Boulevard in Baltimore County can expect overnight lane closures starting Monday as crews begin a $375,000 pavement project.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says work will begin as soon as Monday night, Oct. 19, along MD 122 between I-695 and the Baltimore City line near the I-70 Local interchange and Park and Ride lot.

Crews will start in the eastbound lanes before moving to the westbound side.

Once work begins, single-lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Thursday mornings.

Crews will micro-surface the pavement to help preserve the roadway and improve pavement friction. The project is expected to continue through early November, weather and schedule permitting.

Drivers in the area should also be aware of ongoing resurfacing work on eastbound I-70 Local, or MD 570, between I-695 and the Baltimore City/County line near the Park and Ride lot.

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