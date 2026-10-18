Zach Bryan bringing 2027 stadium tour to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — Zach Bryan is bringing his newly announced 2027 stadium tour to Baltimore.

Bryan will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, May 18, 2027, with special guests John Fogerty and Fey Fili.

The Baltimore stop is part of Bryan’s Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, which will take him to stadiums across North America before heading to Australia. The tour is scheduled to begin April 28 in Minneapolis.

Fans can register for presale access ahead of the show. The artist presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a local presale Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Baltimore concert is one of 23 shows announced for the 2027 tour.

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