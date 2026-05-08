BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Our furry friends aren't just cute—they're a huge responsibility, one that some owners unfortunately neglect.

New laws passed by the Baltimore County Council this week seek to hold those pet owners accountable.

Dr. Rene Varela, Bureau Director with Baltimore County Animal Services, said the news was music to his ears.

Recently-passed legislation aims to give more protections to pets in Baltimore County Baltimore County passes pet protection legislation

"[I got] goosebumps. It's incredible to see all the hard work that's been going on for years finally come to fruition," Varela said.

The first piece of legislation would deem residents "reckless animal owners" if they commit multiple animal-related violations within two years. They would also be banned from owning a pet for four years and have their pet licenses revoked.

The second law shortens the window for residents to appeal an animal cruelty or neglect case from 30 days to 10 days.

The third adds a "potentially dangerous" animal category to the county's classifications, and the fourth clarifies basic owner responsibilities.

Varela told WMAR-2 News that the laws will help address widespread problems of people letting their dogs roam without supervision.

"That roaming dog will find other dogs, they hang out, and they tend to menace people. They become a hassle initially, and sometimes they will attack people."

He said these laws could bring about better pet owner education.

"Our goal is to prevent the super high-profile hoarding, cruelty, and neglect cases by really informing the public and holding the bad actors accountable sooner."

He hopes that in the months following implementation of these laws, there will be greater awareness of animal services itself and the comprehensive work they do for pets.

"As far as the waves of impact in the community, we're emphasizing that people should call in the complaints or concerns they have so that they don't escalate beyond where they currently are to something that's unsafe."

Head here for information on pet owner education.