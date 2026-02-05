Baltimore County paramedic charged after allegedly causing coworkers to ingest bodily fluids

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County Fire paramedic is facing numerous charges following an investigation that began in November 2025.

Christopher M. Carroll, 36, is accused of tampering with and contaminating items that were later consumed by others.

The investigation began after a Baltimore County Fire Department supervisor called police on November 30, reporting potential criminal conduct involving a fire employee.

According to charging documents, the supervisor told police that he was made aware of an X account, formerly known as Twitter, belonging to Carroll with the username "TattedVersDaddy."

The account was discovered by another supervisor, who saw videos depicting Carroll nude and engaged in multiple sexual activities.

Some of the videos, according to the charging documents, showed or alluded to sexual acts that would cause others to unknowingly come into contact with or ingest Carroll's bodily fluids.

The videos appeared to have been filmed within Baltimore County Fire facilities and the Baltimore County Public Safety Building. Another video appeared to use Baltimore County Fire Department Station 2 in Pikesville as a backdrop.

Investigators reviewed Carroll's X profile, which featured a "selfie style" image of Carroll that included his face and a large distinctive tattoo covering his chest.

A Linktree account was featured on the profile, which led to JustForFans and OnlyFans profiles.

Images and videos reviewed by investigators depicted Carroll engaged in sexual acts and posing nude.

Charging documents state that one video depicted a man, believed to be Carroll, showing himself from the waist down while wearing clothing consistent with a Baltimore County Fire employee uniform.

The video showed the man walking toward a large ice maker and then urinating into it.

Sixteen Baltimore County Fire employees who worked at Station 2 confirmed to detectives they had obtained ice from the ice maker after it was contaminated.

Carroll is also accused of ejaculating into a container of coffee creamer and onto a keyboard on another employee's desk.

One supervisor confirmed to police that coffee creamer is regularly used by employees at the station.

Following reports of Carroll's alleged actions, Baltimore County Fire conducted hazmat cleaning of all stations and offices.

Police executed a search warrant and conducted a traffic stop on Carroll, seizing his phone and collecting an oral swab.

His tablet, cellphone, and other electronic devices were also seized and forensically examined.

Carroll now faces 23 charges, including destruction of property and knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluids.

He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore County Fire for comment and are waiting to hear back.