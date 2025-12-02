BCoFD employee under investigation following allegations of inappropriate behavior while at work

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County Fire Department employee is currently under investigation after being accused of inappropriate behavior while at work.

Details of the alleged conduct were not made available at this time, but Baltimore County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1311 President Steve Redmer said in a statement that the actions would be a "serious breach of trust" that has "no place in the department."

"As the investigation continues, our priority is the immediate safety and well-being of Baltimore County firefighters and EMS clinicians," Redmer said. "Our members put their lives on the line every shift, and they must be able to return from emergency calls to stations that are clean and safe. Local 1311 has called on the Baltimore County Fire Department to act immediately to assess any potential exposures, address affected areas, and replace any compromised equipment."

When contacted by WMAR-2 News for comment, the Baltimore County Fire Department replied:

"The Baltimore County Fire Department is conducting an investigation into this matter. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel issues. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring the safety and well-being of all our members."

No further information was made available.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*