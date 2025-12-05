Baltimore County Fire employee allegedly masturbated in public spaces at multiple firehouses

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Allegations that people can only describe as disgusting and nauseating are coming out of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The situation has now sparked a police investigation, raising major public health concerns.

A Baltimore County Fire employee is being investigated for inappropriate behavior at work.

A source tells WMAR 2 News this comes after the employee allegedly made videos of masturbating in public areas at multiple firehouses in the county.

Councilman David Marks said firefighters and paramedics told him of the situation a few days ago.

"They obviously are very concerned about their own public health and safety," Marks said, "I've been on the council for 15 years. This is probably the most disturbing series of allegations I've ever heard."

In a letter obtained by WMAR 2 News, Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon says the county's health officer and experts told him, even if the allegations are substantiated, the risk to employees is minimal to none.

Even so, fire department employees are encouraged to get tested at the employee health center.

They've initiated hazmat cleaning of all career stations and fire department offices in the public safety building.

That includes:



High-touch surfaces (door handles, push plates, light switches, etc.)

Bathrooms and all fixtures

Water fountains

Kitchens (surfaces, sinks, appliances-inside and out)

Bunk rooms (beds, furniture)

Lockers (inside and out)

Floors (deep cleaning and sanitizing using germicidal products)

Several vehicles, including QRT and MIH1/2, will also undergo professional cleaning and sanitization

They're also working to replace all station ice machines in response to the allegations.

Three stations' ice machines have already been replaced at the time of publication.

Councilman Julian Jones told WMAR 2 News that, from his over 30 years of experience in the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, hearing of this is a disturbing first.

"I rose from the bottom to the top in Anne Arundel County, and I've never heard of anything like this, and I've dealt with more personnel issues and problems than you can imagine, and nothing as bizarre and grotesque as this."

Both councilmen say while they haven't talked officially as a council on these allegations, they've reached out to County Executive Kathy Klausmeier in terms of next steps.

Klausmeier released a statement on this, saying,

“I am aware of these disturbing allegations and want to make clear that the health, safety, and well-being of our employees in Baltimore County is our top priority. My administration is working closely with Baltimore County Fire Department and union leadership at IAFF Local 1311 to ensure the team has the resources and support they need as the investigation continues. As this is a personnel matter and remains under active investigation, I am not able to comment further at this time.”

Steve Redmer, President of the Baltimore County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1311, said the actions were a "serious breach of trust" that has "no place in the department."

Baltimore County Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If necessary, they'll consult with the State's Attorney's Office.

