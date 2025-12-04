Baltimore County Fire Department conducts hazmat cleaning amid employee misconduct investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County Fire Department employee currently under investigation for alleged misconduct is "not in the workplace" as the fire department begins "hazmat cleaning" all stations and offices.

Hazmat cleaning is described as the safe removal of biological hazards, chemical hazards, physical hazards, and other hazardous materials. Those materials can include blood, bodily fluids, animal waste, carcasses, and pathogens from sewage backups.

In a letter obtained by WMAR-2 News, Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon stated that the goal of the update was to ensure that all members of the department feel "informed, supported, and safe."

"We have actively consulted with Baltimore County's health officer, as well as other experts, and understand that even if these allegations are substantiated, the risk to employees is minimal to none," Chief Dixon said. "While the science indicates very little risk, the comfort and peace of mind of our team is more valuable."

While details of the employee's alleged conduct were not made available, Steve Redmer, president of the Baltimore County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1311, said the actions were a "serious breach of trust" that has "no place in the department."

Chief Dixon said the following measures will be taken to address concerns:

• Hazmat cleaning of all career stations and Fire Department offices in the Public Safety Building

• Replacement of ice machines at all career stations

• Immediate access for team members to Baltimore County Police's peer support team

• Deployment of additional crisis management behavioral health support to affected stations

A spokesperson with Baltimore County Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that police are investigating the incident, but the case remains open and information is limited at this time. If necessary, police will consult with the State's Attorney's Office.