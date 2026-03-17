Baltimore County man pleads guilty to murdering woman, her grandmother in Middle River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County man accused of murdering a grandmother and her granddaughter struck a plea deal with county prosecutors, avoiding a jury trial, according to a spokesperson with the State's Attorney's Office.

Bryan Cherry, 38, pleaded guilty to the murders of Iona Sellers, 75, and Autumn Harvey, 29, who resided in Middle River.

Baltimore County Police

In July 2024, both Sellers and Harvey were found with blunt force trauma to the upper body inside a home in the unit block of Taos Circle. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

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An autopsy later revealed Harvey was stabbed multiple times in the head, neck, and shoulder. Sellers sustained blunt force trauma to her head.

WMAR

According to charging documents, investigators believed Cherry broke into the home using a plastic lawn chair, climbing through a window.

A used cigarette linked Cherry to the crime, along with surveillance video showing him in the area before the murders. Sellers' credit card, which Cherry stole, was used at a Dollar General and a Walgreens in Baltimore City. Camera footage confirmed Cherry made unauthorized purchases with the card, including a prescription for a woman living on Abbott Court.

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Just one week after Sellers and Harvey were killed, officers responded to Abbott Court for reports of a woman screaming. Officers forced entry and found Sierra Johnson, half-dressed and dead on a living room sofa, from blunt force trauma to the face and head.

A witness identified Cherry as the suspect, stating he escaped through a back window just before officers entered the home.

Charging documents indicate Cherry had a pattern of violent behavior prior to the killings, beginning on June 26 on E. Eager Street. A witness told police that Cherry stabbed a man eight times outside the EBMC Care Center, where the victim had been distributing free supplies to patients. The victim suffered wounds to the neck, both hands, rib cage, and shoulder but survived.

Cherry was tracked down and arrested in August for Johnson's murder and the attempted murder of the man outside the clinic. Once Baltimore County Police learned of his arrest, they filed charges for the murders of Sellers and Harvey.

For the first count of first-degree murder, the state is seeking life without parole. For the third count, the state will seek a concurrent life sentence.

Sentencing has been delayed, and no date has been set.