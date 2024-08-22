Man accused of murdering grandmother, granddaughter in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — An arrest has been made in connection to the murders of Iona Sellers and Autumn Harvey in Middle River.

Bryan Cherry, 36, is now in police custody and faces charges for the crime.

Baltimore County Police

Back in July, officers discovered Sellers, 75, and Harvey, 29, with blunt-force trauma to the upper body inside a home in the Unit Block of Taos Circle.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later confirmed that Sellers was Harvey's grandmother.

"She was a sweet soul. She was a good soul. She will be very much missed," a neighbor told WMAR.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. They were always good people those two were good people, friendly, I always cut their grass or take stuff to the dump for them, and they are pretty good people,” another neighbor told WMAR-2 News.

Cherry is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

According to court records, Cherry is also facing attempted murder charges for an incident in Baltimore City.

He is charged with first-degree murder.