Man goes on three-week crime spree leaving 3 dead in Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE — Three people murdered and a fourth seriously injured in a series of brutal attacks, some which appear to be randomly targeted.

Prosecutors say it's all the work of one man, Bryan Cherry, who went on a violent crime spree spanning over three weeks in Baltimore City and County.

Baltimore County Police

According to charging documents, Cherry's path of destruction began June 26 in the 1000 block of E. Eager Street.

Witnesses reported the victim was at EBMC Care Center giving free supplies to patients when Cherry approached and maliciously stabbed him eight times for no apparent reason.

The entire incident was captured by the clinic's surveillance cameras.

At the hospital the victim told police he'd never seen or spoken to Cherry before.

The man suffered stab wounds throughout the body including to the neck, both hands, rib cage, and shoulder.

Somehow he survived, but others weren't as fortunate because Cherry was just getting started.

RELATED: Man accused of murdering grandmother, granddaughter in Middle River

Overnight July 6, investigators believe Cherry broke into a home on Taos Circle in Middle River.

There he's accused of murdering Autumn Harvey, 29, and her 75-year-old grandmother lona Elizabeth Sellers in their bedrooms.

WMAR

An autopsy determined Harvey was stabbed several times to the head, neck, and shoulder.

Sellers sustained blunt force trauma to her head as well.

Outside the home investigators noticed a plastic lawn chair situated below a side window that was partially left open. This indicated Cherry used the chair to climb up through the window and enter the home.

On the ground next to the chair, police recovered a freshly used cigarette. DNA collected from the cigarette matched Cherry.

Neighborhood surveillance shows Cherry lurking around the area beforehand, including at a nearby Royal Farms where he stole a drink.

Meanwhile detectives learned Sellers' wallet and credit card turned up missing.

Bank records revealed the card was used July 9 at a Dollar General and Walgreens in Baltimore City.

Camera footage inside those stores confirmed it was Cherry making unauthorized purchases with Sellers' stolen card.

At the Walgreens detectives found out Cherry picked up a prescription for a Baltimore woman living on Abbott Court.

Little did they know that woman would be Cherry's next victim.

Exactly one week after Harvey and Sellers were killed, police responded to Abbott Court for reports of a woman screaming.

Someone called 911 about a man with blood on his clothes going in and out of a home in the block.

Police busted down the door to check on any potential victims inside.

That's where they found a half-dressed Sierra Johnson dead on the living room sofa from blunt force trauma to the face and head.

A witness who identified Cherry as the suspect said he escaped through a back window just before officers got inside.

Cherry was later tracked down and arrested for Johnson's murder and for attempted murder of the man outside the clinic on June 26.

Once Baltimore County Police got word of Cherry's arrest, they served him with a warrant for the double murder of Harvey and Sellers.

So far there's no word on a motive in either murder.